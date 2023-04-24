The Mt. Orab Sports Complex welcomes home schooled kids into their gym class ran by Jerry James, a personal trainer. The gym class, known as “Jamesfit Homeschool Gym Class,” occurs on both Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Mt. Orab Sports Complex located on 600 Day Road, Mt. Orab Ohio 45154. Over 100 kids have shown up throughout the course of the class, about 20 or 30 per session with different ones appearing at different times. The age range is pretty extensive, with kids between ages four and seventeen making an appearance. Each session may hold an entirely different group of kids with varying ages, making it tough for James to plan ahead for each session. Instead, James has learned to wait for all attendees to show up then he decides what activities will be done that day. This allows him to cater towards all ages in the group, whether they be widespread or particularly higher or lower. Another determining factor of the activities is how many kids show up. There may be too few or too many to play a particular game.

The most popular and favored game among the kids is Capture the Flag. The game is well-suited for a group of kids varying in age. Younger kids who are smaller are able to utilize their size to sneak and snatch the other team’s flag. Older, bigger kids often overlook the smaller ones, concentrating on those who are the same size with similar agility. The older kids can use their stature and speed to strategize, often outrunning other kids. Rules for Capture the Flag vary, but the basic concept is there are between two and four teams who all have separate territories. Each team has a flag that they must guard. Members from all teams must step into the opposing teams’ territories in attempts of retrieving their flag and bringing it back into their own territory. Whilst in the other team’s territory, players can be tagged by that team and are then penalized. One variation of the game requires the tagged player to sit still until another player from their team tags them. Another variation has the tagged player perform a number of exercises before returning to their territory. For example, ten jumping jacks. The game is very entertaining and helps kids work together, recognize each other’s skills, and then strategize best how to use one another’s skills to win.

James enjoys having the chance to help bring kids together to make new friends, learn new games, and encourage exercise. He’s dedicated to helping others of all ages with personal training and enjoys spreading his passion for exercise. He has helped train the Georgetown football team a couple of times. While working at Snap Fitness, James had the opportunity to work with children at a 4-H Club.

“My favorite thing would be getting the children to be active and their heart rate up.” James said.

The first half hour of the gym class is spent warming up and exercising before diving into games. As time progresses and kids become more comfortable in the setting, confidence sparks to put themselves out there into the activities. James is immensely grateful to the Mt. Orab Sports Complex for the opportunity to use their gym for the class. Gym rental fees cost $1,000 for a single month, but the owners of the Mt. Orab Sports Complex graciously offered James their space for a significantly lower cost. They also allow James to use their equipment such as soccer balls, footballs, and basketballs. James is incredibly grateful for such a generous opportunity and extends his thanks to the owners. He’s also thankful for those who volunteer to help with the class.

Parents always have direct supervision over their kids and are welcome to sit at the bleachers during the class. There are safety precautions in place and restrooms. Outside of the complex is a sandpit and a volleyball pit. Sometimes, James will take the kids outside to do long jumps or what he refers to as “boot camp for children-type exercise,” where the kids use their feet to dig a hole as fast as they can. James has taken note of the strong creativity and enthusiasm in all of the kids; many often building complex sand castles in the pit.

“The kids are really creative and very thankful and well-mannered.” James said.

With the new skills and games the children have learned, they’re able to continue to play in their own time as well. Whether it be at home or at community parks and basketball courts. They also have the ability to join a soccer team at the complex and play on that. The athletic director at Fayetteville, Tyler Kingus, graciously hosts soccer camps and other camps at the complex for free.

“It’s definitely a feel good thing.” James said. “It just makes you feel good. And so that’s my favorite.”