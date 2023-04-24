Alberta “Bertie” (nee Morgan) Minnie Hoggatt of Sardinia, Ohio passed away peacefully in Georgetown, Ohio on April 23, 2023 at the age of 96. She was born to the late Raymond and Agnes (nee Hicks) Morgan on July 22, 1926 in Brown County, Ohio.

Bertie is survived by her loving children Shirley (Joe) Jones of Fayetteville, Ohio, Dorothy Zugg of Pensacola, Florida, and Herbert (Sherry) Minnie Jr. of Sardinia, Ohio; her caring siblings Wanda Link of Dayton, Ohio, Thelma Morris of Jeffersonville, Ohio, and Robert (Terri) Morgan of Destin, Florida; along with numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to her parents Bertie was preceded in death by her first husband Herbert Minnie Sr., and second husband Billie Hoggatt; her sons Charles “Butch” R. Minnie and Donald Minnie; her son-in-law Ronnie Zugg; and grandson James F. Valentine.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be the evening before Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow funeral services at Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the charity of your choice.