Eastern Brown High School’s Addi Arey scores for the Warriors, who totaled 21 runs in the victory at West Union High School.

When your high school softball team scores 21 runs, you tend to talk offense. But Eastern Brown High School pitcher Addi Arey is slowly drawing the conversation to the mound, regardless of how many runs the Warriors puts up.

The freshman had another solid outing Tuesday, April 11 in Eastern Brown’s 21-3 victory over West Union High School at the West Union field.

Arey allowed five hits and three runs – only one earned – with three strikeouts and no bases-on-balls in 5-2/3 innings. While the final score might indicate a game shortened to five innings, the Warriors didn’t gain a 10-run lead until the seventh inning, when they scored 10 runs.

Through the week of April 15, Arey is among the Southern Hills Athletic Conference statistical leaders in most pitching categories. She is tied for fifth in wins with two and is sixth in earned run average at 1.58. She is 14th in strikeouts with seven but has only pitched in three games so far this season – far fewer than most others above her in the stats.

“My freshman pitcher Addi Arey had another strong outing for us,” Warriors coach Chris Tomlin said.

But when you score 21 runs on 19 hits, it’s not going to be all about the pitching.

The Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning, and both teams scored twice in the second for a 5-2 Eastern Brown edge. But it was all Warriors after that, with the guests scoring two runs in the third and three in the sixth for an 11-3 cushion after six innings.

Sophomore Allie Grooms and senior Riley Kattwinkel each had four hits and three RBI for Eastern Brown, with Grooms also scoring four runs. Freshman Ali Bell and sophomore Olivia Shelton each had three hits and three RBI, with Bell scoring four runs.

The Warrior’s committed two errors, while West Union had 12, leading to seven unearned runs.

The Warriors would go on to lose to Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington, 12-9, and Lynchburg-Clay, 3-2, later in the week. They are 3-3 in the conference (third place) and overall.