Home Special Publications Seasons Spring & Summer Special PublicationsSpecial Sections Seasons Spring & Summer April 19, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print View Comments Georgetown clear sky enter location 56.2 ° F 64.1 ° 51.2 ° 60 % 2.2mph 0 % Thu 75 ° Fri 65 ° Sat 59 ° Sun 51 ° Mon 48 ° Popular Articles 2022 Brown County Football Preview August 25, 2022 Loans available to businesses, non-profits March 20, 2020 Latest Brown County closings March 19, 2020 Brown County Courthouse changes March 18, 2020 ODOT Meeting cancelled March 16, 2020