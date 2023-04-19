Glenn Bohl, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the age of 69. He was born to the late Ralph and Mable (Barnes) Bohl on June 21, 1953 in Brown County, Ohio.

Glenn is survived by her beloved wife of 41 years Judy Bohl; his loving daughters Rhonda Story of Georgetown, Ohio, and Melissa (Ty) Conley of Dayton, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Summer, Sara, Chance, Cruz, and Luke. Along with his dear friends Dennis and Judy Varnau.

In addition to his parents Glenn was preceded in death by his brothers Paul and John Bohl.

Glenn was a part time police office in Sardinia, Ohio. He loved to attend his granddaughters sporting events. Glenn enjoyed running and farming.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral HOme located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Confidence Cemetery.