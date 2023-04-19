David Bruce Crouch, age 62, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Monday, April 17, 2023 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born January 29, 1961 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Ira Wesley and Norma (Dunn) Crouch. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one granddaughter – Emily “Emma Lulu” Lamb.

Mr. Crouch is survived by his wife of 37 years – Deborah (Eve) Crouch, whom he married on December 19, 1985; one son – Stephen Hanrahan of Hamilton, Ohio; one daughter – Kimberly Hanrahan of Williamsburg, Ohio; three grandchildren – Zachary David Hanrahan of Findley, Ohio, Courtney Lamb of Williamsburg, Ohio and Abagail Hanrahan of Hamilton, Ohio; two brothers – Charles “Chuck” Crouch of Michigan and Robert Boustedt of Los Angeles, California and two sisters – Donna (Crouch) Ray of Hamilton and Linda (Boustedt) Fore both of Hamilton, Ohio.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077.

