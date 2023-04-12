Wayne E. “Smuddly” Stroup, age 65, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley.

He was born December 25, 1957 in Highland County, Ohio, son of the late Lawrence Jesse and Evelyn Geneva (Yochum) Stroup.

Wayne was a former volunteer firefighter with the Sardinia Fire Department (Eastern Joint Fire & EMS District) and had attended the Russellville Bible Baptist Church. He loved the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals.

Surviving are his loving wife, Shelia Stroup who he married on July 3, 1999, two children, Christina (Brian) Darling-Armacost of Williamsburg and James (Tracie) Darling of Elsmere, KY, five grandchildren, Caleb (Blanca) Crawford, Brandon Darling, Carleena Amiott, Malachi Amiott, and Maelee Amiott, sister, Patricia Cupp of Tampa, FL, and several nephews and a niece.

in addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry Stroup and Randy Lee Stroup, sister, Sandy Vance, and a brother-in-law, Bruce Cupp.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dan Rose officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Wayne’s memory may be made to the Ohio Valley Manor Activities Fund, 5280 US Highway 62 and 68, Ripley, OH 45167 or the Eastern Joint Fire & EMS District, 169 Winchester St. Sardinia, OH 45171. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.