Reggie Dean Lightner, 73, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was retired after thirty plus years as a construction laborer through the International Laborers Union, working for various companies in the Cincinnati and surrounding areas. In his younger years, he was a volunteer for the Ripley Fire Department. Reggie enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, seeking bargains at garage sales/auctions and was a gifted storyteller. He enjoyed his family and many friends. He fulfilled his lifelong dream of retirement living along the water.

Reggie was born February 12, 1950 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Jonathon and Margaret (Bruist) Lightner. He was also preceded in death by six siblings – Carol Jean Lightner, Catherine Kinder, Maryanne Cornelius, Virginia Armour Dunkin, Donald Lightner and Harold Lightner; mother and father-in-law – Keith and Janice Combie.

Reggie is survived by his loving wife of forty-five years – Melinda (Mindy) Lightner; two sons – Ryan Lightner and Kyle Lightner (Elaine); two very special grandsons – Wyatt and Knox Lightner; his twin sister – Regina Boone (Doug); one brother William “Bill” Lightner (Jane); two sisters in law – Teresa Lovelace (Gary) and Karen Watters (Keith); many nieces and nephews, sharing a special bond with nephew Mark Kinder.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Tim Butler will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ripley Fire Department P.O. Box 94 Ripley, Ohio 45167

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com