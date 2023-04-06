Fred Allen Miller, 84, of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at his residence after a short battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his wife; Donna (Simpson), his father and mother; Willard Sr. and Wilma (Dumford), his brothers; Williard, Melvin, and Donald, and his sisters; Jenny, Loretta, and Patricia.

Fred is survived by four children; David (Teresa), Greg, Lorie (Miller) and Willie Grenner, and Teresa (Miller) and Joey Lee, grandchildren and great grandchildren; John, Les, and Jim Miller who are all brothers, and Barbara, Martha, Louanna (Henderson), and Janice (Clark) who are all sisters.

His funeral services were held on March 15, 2023, in Williamsburg, Ohio, with interment at Williamsburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.