Steven Lee Tatman, 72, of Felicity, Ohio passed away on March 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 25, 1950, in Georgetown, Ohio to the late Owen “Chuck” and Edna Tatman. Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ernie Cann; his brother, Bobby Reeves; and sister, Pat Penny.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Tammy Tatman (nee Cann); his daughters, Holly Fields (Charlie) and Heather Wardlow (Jesse); his grandson, Elias Wardlow; granddaughters, Savannah Fields, Lilee Wardlow, Kori Fields, and Avery Fields; his sister, Sue Bumgardner (Delbert); mother-in-law, Frances Cann; and many nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Friends and family are invited to gather at Centenary United Methodist, 110 North Second St., Ripley, OH 45167 on Saturday, April 22, from 12:00 PM until the memorial service at 1:00 PM.

E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia serving the family. www.ecnurre.com