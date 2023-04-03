Eleven individuals were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on March 23.

Barbara Pendleton, 61, of Fayetteville, was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter (first degree felony), one count of corrupting another with drugs (second degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (fourth degree felony, methamphetamine) and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (fifth degree felony).

According to the indictment, it was on or about Oct. 14, 2022 to Oct. 18, 2022 when Pendleton allegedly caused the death of Emily Young as the proximate result of Pendleton committing or attempting to commit the felony offense of trafficking in drugs.

The indictment states that Pendleton “did knowingly, by any means, administer or furnish to Emily Young or induce or cause Emily Young to use a controlled substance and thereby cause serious physical harm to Emily Young, or cause Emily Young to become drug dependent and the drug involved is any compound, mixture, preparation, or substance included in schedule I or II, with the exception of marihuana” resulting in Pendleton being charged with one count of corrupting another with drugs.

Trenton Raymond Carlson, 22, of Williamsburg, was indicted by a Brown County grand jury March 23 on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular homicide, and one count of vehicular manslaughter.

One count of aggravated vehicular homicide was listed in the indictment as a second degree felony and the other count of aggravated vehicular homicide was listed as a third degree felony.

The one count of vehicular homicide was listed as a first degree misdemeanor, and the one count of vehicular manslaughter was listed as a second degree misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, Carlson is allegedly responsible for causing the death of Justin Faulkner while operating or participating in the operation of a motor vehicle on Aug. 12, 2022.

Dylan Lee Cunningham, 29, of Winchester, was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them (fourth degree felonies).

Joseph Robert Bruce Woods, 47, of Loveland, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony).

Tate Michael McClellan, 45, of Fayetteville, was indicted on one count of theft (fifth degree felony). According to court records, McClellan allegedly stole 5,000 individual sized packaging bags from Judith Thiergartner on or about Dec. 29, 2022, valued at one thousand dollars or more and less than seven thousand five hundred dollars.

Alexis Paige Hannah, 28, of Higginsport, was indicted on one count of theft (fifth degree felony). According to court records, Hannah allegedly stole 5,000 individual sized packaging bags from Judith Thiergartner on or about Dec. 29, 2022, valued at one thousand dollars or more and less than seven thousand five hundred dollars.

Jeremy D. Weber, 37, of Goshen, was indicted on one count of obstructing justice (fifth degree felony).

Zackary Adam Davis, 31, of Ripley, was indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony), two counts of tampering with evidence (third degree felonies), and two counts of endangering children (first degree misdemeanors).

Anthony Albert Ferralli, 36, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony) and one count of fraudulent actions concerning a VIN (fifth degree felony).

Tyler James Slone, 24, of Williamsburg, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony).

Samuel Dale McKee, 47, of Winchester, was indicted on one count of burglary (second degree felony).