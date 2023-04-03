With the determined, combined efforts of the community, Georgetown has continued to install new, exciting additions to the village. A largely anticipated addition is the splash pad for the Kathryn Hanlon Park, finally moving forward in its construction. The desire for a splash pad in Georgetown dates back to 2015. After eight years, several of which were spent during a pandemic, the money for the splash pad has been raised.

Council Member Nancy Montgomery has continued to manage grants for the Kathryn Hanlon Park in Georgetown over the years. The grant that Georgetown gets is a matching grant from the state who pays 75%; on the other hand, Georgetown pays the remaining 25%. To begin with, Montgomery spoke with numerous groups to gather donations. After word spread of Montgomery’s plans, members of the community began to speak up about what they thought would make for a great addition to the village. The majority of suggestions were either a dog park or a splash pad. Montgomery decided to begin with the smaller of the two goals. The dog park would be far simpler to construct and a lot cheaper. A closed in fence was pretty much at that was necessary, versus a splash pad requiring very specific parts for installing pipes. Soon enough, dogs large and small were bounding across the enclosed grassy area to greet one another with happy, breathless grins. The furry friends could expend their energy for the day. Owners had a newfound choice of whether they wanted to play with their dog or give it space to have its own fun. The community was thrilled at the addition of the dog park, grateful that their wishes for such had been granted.

The next goal was the splash pad. Unfortunately, the grant Georgetown received didn’t even cover half of what the splash pad would cost. So the project was set on the backburner for a while. When COVID-19 hit, a grant wasn’t given that year; however, the following year the state gave double the money to make up for it. Montgomery felt a surge of confidence at the newly acquired funds, their goal no longer as distant as it had felt before. The village had to come up with around $40,000 to put the splash pad construction into motion.

“Thanks to many generous individuals and businesses, we got the money.” Montgomery said.

The type of grant the state gives to the village is a reimbursement grant, meaning that the village pays for it, sends invoices and such as proof, then the state reimburses the village. Following the quota 45 days later, the state reimbursed the village. By the end of the next year after the written grant, the project must be completed. The splash pad was given an additional year due to the staggering effects of COVID-19 on the economy and supply chains, thus making the deadline the end of 2023. Montgomery recognized that the splash pad had been the community’s ambition for the past eight years, so she worked diligently with DWA Recreation Inc. to speed up the splash pad installation. Art Owens, Village Administrator of Georgetown, has been working together with Nancy Montgomery for the splash pad project. They were determined to have the splash pad finished so it’ll be available for the community as warmth replaces the chilly winter air.

“There’s no water feature in the county.” Montgomery said. “This is the only water feature for kids in the county.”

Even before assuming her role as council member, Montgomery has paid close attention to what the community members want in the village. She has written and managed three grants for the park, her focus always centered on what installations could bring people closer together. In addition to the splash pad and the dog park, Montgomery brought a playground for seniors into fruition. The playground includes exercise equipment for stability and balance. There is an opportunity for the seniors to dive into another form of exercise and entertainment besides walking laps around the track.

“I want the park to have something for everybody.” Montgomery said.

Splash pads are of substantial popularity. Several years ago, Adams County placed 30 splash pads in every park in the county. Holly Johnson, the economic developer for Adams County, was responsible for the aquatic fun in all of the parks. She directed Montgomery to the same vendor that she used throughout the process. The water within the splash pads is freshwater, not the expensive recirculating type. Very little maintenance is required for the upkeep of the splash pad, occasional tests of the water and the system is all that’s necessary. To save water in the fall, the water pressure can be adjusted. The splash pad is set up through a timer, where kids can dash through the water for a selected amount of time. A button is integrated onto a post, which is the kick-starter of the water playground. After 15 minutes, contraptions halt and the water streams falter to gradual droplets. The timer prevents the water from running all the time when no one is at the park. There will be specific hours in which the splash pad will be available for use. At 30 feet in diameter, the splash pad features shooting water jets and a bucket with an arm that dumps water when it’s full. The splash pad is a fantastic addition to the park for the community. It’s the perfect way for kids to cool off and have fun during the summer heat. The construction of the splash pad is anticipated to be completed in the next two or three weeks.

“I want to make the big point of thanking the individuals and businesses who donated to this.” Montgomery said. “One of the things we’re blessed with in Georgetown is businesses and organizations that are so supportive of the community and so very generous with the community.”

Montgomery cannot express the amount of gratitude she feels towards all those involved in helping make the community projects possible. No tax money has ever been spent on the projects, they’ve always been completed through state grants or donations. Communities are made through the places and events that bring people together.

“We want to give the best quality of life we can.” Montgomery said.