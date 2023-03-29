Martha Sears, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 18, 2023 in Wilmington, Ohio at the age of 85. She was born on October 21, 1937 in Oneida, Kentucky.

Martha is survived by her brother Harvey (Susan) Burns of Lebanon, Ohio and Maurice Burns of Clarksville, Ohio; and her Daughter-In-Law Joan Sears of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Martha was preceded in death by her son Mike Sears, brother Glen Davidson, and her mother Leah Burns.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on April 15, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

