Patricia Jean Rutherford, age 86, of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her residence. Patricia was born June 23, 1936 in Orrville, Ohio the daughter of the late Luciano and Ruth (Jones) Dalessandro. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband – Eugene Owens and two sons – Ronald and Williams Owens.

Mrs. Rutherford is survived by two daughters – Carol Wilson of Bethel, Ohio and Pamela Crum of Florida; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one sister – Marilyn Rehm or Orrville, Ohio and two brothers – Gary and Kenneth Dalessandro both of Orrville, Ohio

Following cremation, there will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

