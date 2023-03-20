The U.S. Grant Homestead Association has received an Ohio History Leadership Service Award for its 2022 program celebrating the 200th Birthday of Ulysses S. Grant.

The award, which also recognized Clermont County efforts, was presented by Governor Mike DeWine and Megan Wood, Executive Director of the Ohio History Connection, at the annual Statehood Day. The award ceremony took place March 2, at the Ohio State Capitol.

Stan Purdy, President of U.S. Grant Homestead Association, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

“We started planning our Grant Celebration in 2020. Our program was eleven events featuring US Grant’s life and career,” said Purdy.

Purdy recognized the all USGHA Trustees, officers, volunteers and participants who staged the 2022 celebration.

Twelve Trustees and Dr. Curt Fields and his wife, Lena, who portray General and President and Mrs. Grant attended the ceremony.

“It was reported that the Georgetown events had more spectators than all other Grant sites in the nation, combined,” said Purdy.

The Village of Georgetown and Brown County Commissioners also supported the program.

Other’s mentioned not in attendance that day; consultant Douglass McDonald; USGHA Trustee Nick Owens; The Brown County Commissioners – Barry Woodruff, Tony Applegate, and Daryl Gray; Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall; Light Show Manager Mike Pasquale; Clermont County Celebration Chairman Bob Proud; Clermont Tourism Jeff Blom; Gary Kniep and Judy Adams with Bethel Historical Society.

Ohio’s Statehood Day is an annual celebration recognizing March 1, 1803, the day Ohio was admitted to the Union. Awards are presented to individuals and organizations by the Ohio History Connection who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in recognizing Ohio history.

The 2023 Celebration will take place in Georgetown on April, 22.

For more details visit usgrantboyhoodhome.org or visit the following Facebook page: U.S. Grant Boyhood Home & Schoolhouse Historic Sites.