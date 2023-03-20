A little over 45 years ago the worst blizzard to hit this area happened on January 26th of 1978. It was a Thursday and with heavy winds there were snow drifts of up to 12 feet in parts of Brown County. The storm began that morning and by noon most of the county was shut down. The high winds with wind chill factors pushed the temperature in the negative rang for several days.

The News Democrat of February 2, 1978 reported that “Emergency centers were set up through the county, but the bulk of the calls came into the sheriff’s office. Mrs. Dorothy Conn, deputy and chief dispatcher in the sheriff’s office, said that 172 emergency calls had been received since the blizzard struck on January 26th.”

The News Democrat went on to say that the Ohio National Guard was called to help with the disaster. “Most of the military personnel was from Company C, 216th Battalion, at Felicity, and Company C, 372 Battalion at Lebanon. State-wide over 3000 National Guard were pressed into service.” Mostly to scrape the snow off the roads.

The Ripley Bee had two headlines the week of February 2nd, 1978. “Continuing Coal Strike puts villages in the Dark” and “The Blizzard of 78, Worst in State History” The Bee described the issues with the coal shortage. “A drastic electrical cutback ordered by Governor James A. Rhoads has put Ripley and other villages in the dark.” Cincinnati Gas and Electric (CG&E) which supplied the electric to the village, was forced to reduce power after the governor mandated the cut-backs in order to conserve energy. The reason for the cutbacks was not the frozen Ohio River as many might guess but an over “50-day strike by the United Mine Works.” After the blizzard hit Governor James Rhoads call a State of Emergency. With the cold temperatures the salt was not effective on the roads and only scrapers could be used. The Highway Patrol Post in Georgetown said they received over 500 calls on Thursday the 26th. An average day is 100 calls. County Engineer, William Ellis said the cost of the blizzard would be $45,000. As of February 2nd, Ripley students had only been in class five days since the end of the Christmas Holiday.

The Brow County Press of January 31st 1978, headline said “The Worst Blizzard of the Century”. They wrote that the high winds put the temperatures at minus 65 degrees for a while. Electric service was spotty in Mt. Orab. Sardinia was with out power both the Wednesday before and Thursday during the storm. They also reported that a Red Cross Station was opened at Alverda Reed School in Georgetown to help with victims of the blizzard. Toward the end of the article, they reported that US 68 was still not open due to huge snow drifts in the Chasetown area.

The Ohio River froze and was closed for a time to barge traffic. After the blizzard the National Weather Service reported 51 people lost their lives in Ohio due to the blizzard.

In looking at some of the food ads that week, at Richard’s Super Market in Ripley (Where 19 Main is today.) Prime Rib Roast was $1.49 a pound. And at Kiley’s Market in Fayetteville, (along Route 50 then.), sirloin steak was $1.59 a pound. At Mt. Orab’s Long’s Cardinal Supermarket at 309 North High Street (The building where Domino’s is today.), Pork Loins were $1.09 a pound.

Thanks to Alison Gibson of the Union Township Library (Ripley) for information for this article.