A seven-month long investigation into a drug trafficking ring responsible for transporting pounds of methamphetamine from Dayton to Brown County and the surrounding area has led to the indictments of seven individuals.

The seven individuals allegedly involved in the drug trafficking ring were indicted by a Brown County grand jury on March 8.

Justin D. White, 33, of Dayton, was indicted on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first degree felony) with a major drug offender specification and specifications for forfeiture of weapons and property, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (first degree felonies) with specifications for being a major drug offender, one count of trafficking in drugs that’s a second degree felony, one count of trafficking in cocaine (fourth degree felony), and one count of having weapons while under disability (third degree felony).

James Odum, 58, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (first degree felonies), two counts of aggravated possession of drugs that are first degree felonies, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs that are second degree felonies), one count of aggravated possession of drugs that’s a third degree felony, two counts of having weapons while under disability (third degree felonies), and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first degree felony).

Richard Sherman, 52, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (second degree felony), and one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony).

Donald Sherman, 30, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine, second degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (second degree felony), and one count of possession of cocaine (fifth degree felony).

Jessie Hull, 46, of Felicity, was indicted on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs with a major drug offender specification and firearm specification (first degree felony), one count of aggravated possession of drugs (first degree felony), and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (fourth degree felony),

Jessica Jones, 37, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (first degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (first degree felony).

Rebecca Tice, 63, of Mt. Orab, was indicted on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (first degree felony), one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (second degree felony), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs (second degree felony).

As of March 14 at noon, law enforcement agencies were still in search of Hull and Jones.

According to information provided by Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis and Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin, this investigation was a collaborative effort involving the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Mt. Orab Police Department, the Ripley Police Department, Dayton DEA, and the Dayton Police Department.

“This investigation is a great example of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working together to help take down a complex drug trafficking organization that resulted in the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marihuana, as well as five firearms,” it said in a press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and guns were seized during a traffic stop in this investigation. Brown County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Baxter assisted in locating the drugs seized during the traffic stop.