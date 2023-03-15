This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of girls basketball all-stars pose with their awards. From the left, Alexis Neal (Georgetown), Angela Jones (Felicity), Emma Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Tiffany Drewry (Clermont Northeastern), Abbie Dunn (Bethel), and Ashley Bee (Bethel). Not present at picture time were: Kami Whiteaker (East Clinton), Jayden Murphy (East Clinton), Libby Evanshine (East Clinton), and Jordan Collom (East Clinton).

To wrap up another exciting season of Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference high school girls basketball, the SBAAC handed out awards to this year’s First Team of girls basketball all-stars, league champion teams, and coaches of the year during its annual winter sports awards banquet held at Hamersville School on March 1.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos and the Goshen Lady Warriors shared in this year’s SBAAC American Division title, each finishing with league records of 9-1.

Goshen junior Peyton Shafer received the SBAAC American Division Player of the Year Award in addition to her First Team Award. Shafer averaged 18.9 points per game this season as the second leading scorer in the SBAAC. She also averaged 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 steals, and 3.0 assists per contest.

Goshen’s Mark Short and Western Brown’s Tim Chadwell received SBAAC American Division Co-Coach of the Year awards.

Also receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Katie Murphy (Wilmington), Amiyah Tull (Western Brown), Sadie Foster (Western Brown), Olivia Fischer (Western Brown), Alyssa Campbell (Western Brown), Myah Redmon (Goshen), Aubrie Huxel (Goshen), Aidan Eades (Clinton-Massie), and Lucy Thompson (Batavia).

The East Clinton Lady Astros staked claim to this year’s SBAAC National Division Title with a perfect league record of 12-0.

East Clinton senior Libby Evanshine earned the National Division Player of the Year Award in addition to her First Team Award. Evanshine averaged 16.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game this winter.

East Clinton’s Bill Bean received the National Division Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Award.

Also receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards were: Alexis Neal (Georgetown), Angela Jones (Felicity), Kami Whiteaker (East Clinton), Jayden Murphy (East Clinton), Jordan Collom (East Clinton), Emma Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Tiffany Drewry (Clermont Northeastern), Abbie Dunn (Bethel), and Ashley Bee (Bethel).