Margaret Ellen (Bloom) Frischholz, age 85, of Georgetown formerly of Sardinia, passed away early Monday morning, March 13, 2023 at the Villa of Georgetown.

She was born September 18, 1937 in Highland County, Ohio, daughter of late William Francis and Mary Lou (Kirk) Bloom. On June 20, 1959 she married Russell Frischholz, who passed away on December 14, 2008.

Margaret was a member of the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union. She loved collecting cardinals, sewing, cooking, and camping. She enjoyed spending time with all her nieces and nephews, who referred to her has “Aunt Marg”.

Surviving are her two sisters, Mary Francis Birchfield of Sardinia and Karen (Louis) Atwell of Sardinia, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers Donald Bloom and Maynard Bloom, and her sisters: Midge Adkins and Mildred Hammonds.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Chaplain Michael Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm.

Contributions in Margaret’s memory may be made to the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union,1540 Tri-County Rd, Winchester, OH 45697 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.