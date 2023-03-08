Robert Lambert Boyd, age 78, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Georgetown, Ohio. He graduated from the Ohio University with a Bachelor of Education Degree and the University of Cincinnati with a Master’s Degree in Education. Robert was an elementary school teacher at Marietta City Schools from 1966 to 1970, a 6th grade teacher for the Georgetown Exempted Village School District from 1970 to1981, coached 7th grade boys basketball from 1975 to 1981 and after his retirement, he was a substitute teacher at different county schools. Robert was an avid fan and supporter of Georgetown boys and girls sports teams, attending games regularly. He was a loyal member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church and a frequent patron of the Mary P. Shelton Library. In 1996, he joined the US Grant Homestead Association Board of Trustees and was a re-enactor, portraying Ulysses Grant’s teacher, John D. White. He gave many tours at the Grant School House during annual celebrations and served as a tour guide at the Grant Homestead. Robert was a very caring friend to so many in his community.

Mr. Boyd was born March 10, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio the only child of Blair Mills and Elsie (Lambert) Boyd. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents – Blair and Bessie Boyd, maternal grandparents – Charles and Charlotte Lambert and two aunts – Annabell (Boyd) Hale and Helen (Lambert) Tepe.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday March 12, 2023 at the Georgetown United Methodist Church, 217 South Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Pastor Dan Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio under the direction of the Cahall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown United Methodist, 217 South Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.