Terry T. Lewis, age 69, of Decatur, OH passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 10, 1953 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Robert and Mary (Planck) Lewis. He retired after serving 26 years in the US Army.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by step daughters, Becky Bishop and Sherry Andrews.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Paula Lewis of Decatur; step daughter, Lorie Bishop of Greenville, NC; daughter Bridget Lewis of Felicity; 2 sisters; 3 grandchildren, Heather Moffett, Jake (Lauren) Fussnecker, Laurel Guffey and great grandson, Nathan Guffey.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery with military services.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is caring for the family.

If desired, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Please sign Terry’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.