The Fayetteville-Perry Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team was recently recognized during a monthly board of education meeting for going undefeated the past two seasons. They were crowned Southern Hills Atheltic Conference league and tournament champions the past two seasons. Front row, from the left, Christina Murphy, Ella Bryan, Reese Cramton, Aubrey Barber, Avery Wolf, and Ava Corsmeier; back row, Fayetteville-Perry Board of Education Vice President Merri Kay Adkins, Principal Jim Herron, Caroline Rummel, Maya Murphy, Autumn Waddell, Fayetteville-Perry Board of Education member Paula White, and Fayetteville-Perry Board of Education President Rachel Ray.