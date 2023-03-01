Charles Dennis Beard, age 74, passed away on February 23, 2023 at Lake Waynoka, Ohio in his home surrounded by his family. Charlie was a loving husband, father, pawpaw, brother, and friend. Charlie was born on December 31, 1948 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Charles D. Beard and Kathryn (Moore) Beard. Charlie married Sandra (Reineke) Beard on July 31st, 1970 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They celebrated 52 wonderful years together and had four children and twelve grandchildren.

Charlie graduated from Defiance High School in 1966. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Defiance College in 1970 and completed his Master of Education from the University of Toledo in 1973. Charlie received the Alumni Achievement Award from Defiance College.

Beard was a dedicated educator starting at St. John’s Catholic elementary school as a teacher. He also taught at St. Mary’s and then began his first job as a principal in 1975. He continued to be a principal and leader at Slocum Elementary School, Defiance Middle School, Defiance Junior High, and Napoleon Middle School. Charlie made a major difference in the lives of countless students, staff, parents, and his community. He developed a curriculum called Defiance Days for the Defiance Junior High School for students to learn about the town’s history. He received the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators Middle Level Principal of the Year in 2002. He retired from Napoleon Middle School in 2005 and ended his 35-year career as the Ohio Middle School Educator of the Year. Beard became the Department Chair of the Middle Childhood education program at Lourdes College where he earned the San Damiano Faculty Service Learning Award. While at Lourdes, he was an advisor for the Collegiate Middle Level Association and started the Principals Academy inspiring many future educators.

Beard joined the Army National Guard on November 4th, 1970 and retired from the Air Force National Guard on December 31st, 2008 as Captain of the 180th Medical Squadron Vice-Commander. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal in 1995 and 1999. Beard received the Meritorious Service Medal by the United States of America for his outstanding service from 1981-2001. The Cincinnati Reds honored him in April 2022 as the Hometown Hero for his military service. Charlie had a deep appreciation for the American flag. He was a leader of Flag Day at the Elks Lodge. He earned Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award for his outstanding service. Charlie was also the chair of Veterans Day activities at Lake Waynoka.

Beard served as a member of the Defiance City Council for 20 years from 1985-2005 and served the last 15 years as City Council President. The Defiance City Council honored Beard by naming the council chambers the Charles D. Beard Council Chambers to pay tribute to his years of dedication and service to the city of Defiance.

Charlie was very active in his community and was always striving to make his community better. He was a member of many clubs and boards including the YMCA board, ADAMhs board, United Way Review Board, Optimist Club, Defiance Charter Review, Defiance City Schools Foundation, and countless others. He served on the Lake Waynoka Long Range Committee, Watersports Club, and Water and Sewer Board. His last service was President of Waynoka Property Owners Association.

Charlie was an athlete that enjoyed playing and watching sports, especially the Browns and Buckeyes. He was a Defiance High School and Defiance College wrestler and wrestling referee. He played basketball, football, pickleball, softball for Kissner’s, and he ran numerous marathons. He won the Lake Waynoka 2022 Strength Endurance award for his age group at age 73. He worked out at the gym every day. His will and strength were amazing.

The simplest pleasures in life brought Charlie great joy. He liked to read and loved spending time at the lake with his family and friends. He valued a positive attitude and people who got involved. His philosophy was take control of your life and don’t let outside influences affect how you act or how you react. Charlie was a dedicated man to his God, country, and his family. He was a patient, kind, supportive and loyal husband, father, pawpaw, and friend.

He was a devoted Catholic and his faith was unwavering. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was the President of Saint Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary’s. His prayers for his family and friends were to live their lives in faith and peace.

Charlie is preceded in death by his parents Charles D. Beard and Kathryn (Moore) Beard. He is survived by his wife Sandy (Reineke) Beard, sister Nan (Beard) Wales, brother Dave Etchie, his loving children Chelsea (Beard) and Dj Scully, Adam and Sarah Beard, Nate and Michele Beard, and Natalie (Beard) and Aaron Cox and his 12 grandchildren Charlotte Beard, Annelle Scully, Orion Scully, Savannah Beard, Leo Beard, Maggie Beard, Louie Beard, Sophia Cox, Cassidy Cox, Charlie Beard, Noah Bethel, and Micah Mastrovito.

Visitation will be at Schaffer Funeral Home on Sunday March 5th, 2023 at 529 Jefferson Avenue Defiance, OH 43512. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with an open Rosary Prayer Service from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Monday March 6th, 2023 at 715 Jefferson Avenue Defiance, OH 43512.

The Rite of Committal and burial will be at Riverside Cemetery at 1417 S. Clinton Defiance, OH 43512 following the funeral mass on March 6th, 2023.