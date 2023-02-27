SBAAC names 2022-23 boys basketball all-stars

For the second straight year, Western Brown’s Drew Novak has received Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Player of the Year honors for boys basketball.

Novak accomplished the same feat in football, earning SBAAC American Division Player of the Year honors as a junior and again as a senior this past fall.

The Western Brown Broncos finished 9-1 in SBAAC American Division play this season to earn the league title.

Novak, 6’6” senior forward, averaged 17.2 points per game this past regular season as the Broncos’ leading scorer, while also averaging 8.7 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, 3.4 steals, and 3.4 assists per contest.

Western Brown’s Drake Williams has earned SBAAC American Division Coach of the Year honors after coaching his Broncos to a league title this season.

In addition to Novak, other Broncos named to this year’s SBAAC American Division First Team of basketball all-stars include: senior Matt Frye and junior Abe Crall.

Frye averaged 12.6 points per game during the regular season.

Crall averaged 11.6 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per contest during the regular season.

Western Brown seniors Ty Loudon and Spencer Smith have both been named to the 2022-23 SBAAC American Division Second Team.

Others named to this year’s SBAAC American Division First Team include: Caden Zeinner (Goshen), Rylan Utter (New Richmond), Jerry Trout (Clinton-Massie), Jess Roller (Batavia), Conner Moore (Goshen), Mikey Brown (Wilmington), and Luke Abbott (New Richmond).

It’s also the second straight year that Georgetown’s senior guard Carson Miles has received SBAAC National Division Player of the Year honors.

Miles led the SBAAC in scoring this season, averaging 22 points per game.

The Williamsburg Wildcats and the Clermont Northeastern Rockets finished with 10-2 league records to share in this year’s SBAAC National Division Title.

Clermont Northeastern’s Cory Moore has been named the 2022-23 SBAAC National Division Coach of the Year.

In addition to Miles, Georgetown junior Ryland Hayslip also received National Division First Team honors this season.

Hayslip averaged just over eight points per game during the regular season.

Georgetown senior Aiden McGinnis and junior Jaxson Marks were both named to the SBAAC National Division Second Team, and Georgetown senior Carson Malott was named a National Division Honorable Mention.

Others named to this year’s SBAAC National Division First Team include: Connor Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Bryce Sipple (Blanchester), Symon Mattes (Clermont Northeastern), Alex Ervin (Williamsburg), Dakota Collom (East Clinton), Austin Brookenthal (Bethel-Tate), CJ Boothby (Clermont Northeastern), and Jacob Arthur (Felicity-Franklin).