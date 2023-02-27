Karen S. Porter, 78, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at her home. She was a Methodist and a internet entrepreneur, dealing in vintage clothing. She loved poker and to play video games and other computer games. It was often said that she was generous to a fault.

Mrs. Porter was born March 28, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry and Beatrice (Palmer) Bonz. She was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years – Jerome Lawrence Porter; three brothers – Dale, Jerry and Kenny Bonz.

Mrs. Porter is survived by five sons – Keith Porter of Georgetown, Ohio, Kenny Porter of Irwin, Ohio, Kyle Porter and wife Kim of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kristopher Porter and wife Brenda Wilder of Georgetown, Ohio and Kraig Porter of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Kyla Porter, Devon Porter, Sydney Porter, Abby Porter, Ella Porter, Sabrina Frye, April Wilkins and Sarah Rivera; five great-grandchildren.

Following cremation, a Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Daniel Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Georgetown United Methodist Church 217 S. Main Street Georgetown, Ohio 45121

