Tony Sams, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away suddenly at home on Monday, February 13, 2023. He was 59 years old. He was born on January 14, 1964, to Evelyn “Cookie” Apgar, in Georgetown, Ohio.

Tony is survived by “The One” Shawna Grubbs of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his loving sons Trenton (Alex) Sams of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Jake (Nikki) Sams of Lynchburg, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Abby, Michael, Braelynn, Kenny, Bobby, Tucker, and Clayton; and his siblings Geno (Kayla) Apgar of Kentucky, Raymond (Kelsey) Apgar of Blanchester, Ohio, and Sam (Larrissa) Apgar of Milford, Ohio.

Tony was preceded in death by his sister Patty Howell.

Tony was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association, he loved to go to Flee Markets. He was a Jack of All Trades who loved spending time with his family. But most importantly he also gave more that he took.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm and run until the time of service. Cremation will follow services.

In Lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be directed to Megie Funeral Home.