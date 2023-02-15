Herbert “Jim” Gilreath, Jr., age 69, of West Union, Ohio died Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home in West Union, Ohio. Herbert was born February 25, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Herbert, Sr. and Versie (Carnes) Gilreath, Sr. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Clarence Gilreath.

Mr. Gilreath is survived by one daughter – Mandi Mrazek and husband Brandon; two sons – Jimmy Gilreath and wife Whitney and Elijah Gilreath; seven grandchildren; one step grandson and six brothers and sisters – Charles W. Carnes of Hamersville, Ohio, Barbara Gilreath of Georgetown, Ohio, Marinda McCoy of West Palm Beach, Florida, Wanda Bullis and husband Mike of Georgetown, Ohio, Charlene Holt and husband Douglas of Cincinnati, Ohio and Dorothy Schroth and husband Brian of Taylor Mill, Kentucky.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

