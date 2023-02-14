Hilda Fern Ogden Pitzer, age 98, passed away January 21, 2023, at Country Cottages Assisted Living in Corinth, Mississippi. She was born May 1, 1924 in Bethel, Ohio to Francis and Hazel (Sprague) Ogden.

Hilda was united in marriage to Willard R. Pitzer on June 1, 1946. Willard preceded her in death on March 15, 2016, following 70 years of marriage.

Survivors are one daughter; Sandra Pitzer Miley (Don Miley) of Corinth, Mississippi, three grandsons; Jacob Pitzer of Wilmington, Ohio, Christopher Miley and Jason Miley of Collierville, Tennessee, and a granddaughter; Christina Miley Lester of Byhalia, Mississippi, one grandson; Dominick Miley of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Hilda in death was her husband; Wilard “Pete,” her son; Floyd “Rick” Pitzer, her grandson; Matthew Pitzer, five sisters and four brothers; Thelma M. Colwell, Freda Pearl McAfee Walker, Mildred Jones, Virginia Gilman, Ora Orgden, Lowell “Dicky” Ogden, Francis Jr. Ogden, Homer Ogden, and Ruth Newberry.

Hilda lived half her life in Ohio (mostly in the Port Williams area) until she and Willard retired to Astor, Florida. She moved to Corinth, Mississippi in 2021 to be near her daughter, Sandy. Hilda will be buried beside her husband in the Astor Cemetery in Florida. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at a later date.