Mildred Keesee, age 97, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a homemaker, member of the Mt.Orab Church of Christ and enjoyed quilting and gardening. Mildred was born September 2, 1925 in Hinch, Virginia the daughter of the late Grover and Mary (Murphy) Kennedy. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Keesee in 1998, one grandson – Travis Wade Keesee and six brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Keesee is survived by two children – Dallas Keith Keesee of Bethel, Ohio and Deborah Ann Renshaw and husband Peter of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Joshua Wayne Keesee and wife Nicki of Georgetown, Ohio, Khristoper Lance Keesee and Lindsay Powell of Bethel, Ohio and Scott Renshaw and Tami Layman of Amelia, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Grayson, Kolton, Konnor and Tristian Keesee and Zachary, Declyn and Archer Renshaw; one brother – Grover Kennedy Keesee, Jr. and wife Mary Lou of Suffolk, Virginia and honorary daughter – Karen Dyer of Mt.Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

