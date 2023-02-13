Uplift sees large turnout for grand opening

Brown County residents approved for medical marijuana in Ohio no longer have to travel outside of the county to purchase cannabis products from a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

UpLift Ohio, located at 101 Mercy Blvd in Mt. Orab, held its official grand opening on Jan. 26, seeing a large turnout of medical marijuana patients throughout the day.

Prior to the opening of UpLift in Brown County, medical marijuana cardholders had to travel to Hillsboro in Highland County, to the Cincinnati area, or even farther to purchase medical marijuana products from a licensed dispensary.

Not only has UpLift seen a significant number of Brown County medical marijuana patients taking advantage of the new location in Brown County, but UpLift has also seen medical marijuana cardholders from surrounding counties such as Adams.

“I’m from Manchester in Adams County, and I’m really glad to see a new dispensary open closer to me. I was driving to Verilife in Hillsboro, but this is a much closer drive for me,” said one medical marijuana cardholder who wished to remain anonymous.

UpLift in Mt. Orab is open Monday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. -8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

UpLift offers a variety of medical marijuana products including flower, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, tinctures and topicals.

For more information, contact Uplift Ohio by phone at 513-399-8377 or by email at Info@UpliftOhio.com.

UpLift in Mt. Orab has an online menu at https://upliftohio.com/

House Bill 523, effective on September 8, 2016, legalized medical marijuana in Ohio. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program allows people with certain medical conditions, upon the recommendation of an Ohio-licensed physician certified by the State Medical Board, to purchase and use medical marijuana.

Three state government agencies are responsible for the operation of Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program: The Ohio Department of Commerce, The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy, and The State of Ohio Medical Board.

The Ohio Department of Commerce is responsible for overseeing medical marijuana cultivators, processors and testing laboratories.

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy is responsible for overseeing medical marijuana retail dispensaries, the registration of medical marijuana patients and caregivers, the approval of new forms of medical marijuana and coordinating the Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee.

The State Medical Board of Ohio is responsible for certifying physicians to recommend medical marijuana and may add to the list of qualifying conditions for which medical marijuana can be recommended.

Under Ohio law, qualifying medical conditions include all of the following: AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cachexia, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, Huntington’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, Spasticity, spinal cord disease or injury, terminal illness, Tourette syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis.

In February 2021, the State Medical Board of Ohio determined the following conditions are considered covered by an existing qualifying condition: arthritis chronic migraines and complex region pain syndrome. These conditions were determined to be covered by pain that is either chronic or intractable.

Obtaining medical marijuana through Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program involves three steps:Visit a certified physician who can confirm that you have one of the medical conditions that qualify for medical marijuana and have the physician create your profile in Ohio’s Patient and Caregiver Registry.

Confirm and complete your registration for the program through the Patient & Caregiver Registry.

Purchase medical marijuana from an Ohio dispensary with a certificate of operation from the Board of Pharmacy.

For more information on the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program, visit https://medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov.