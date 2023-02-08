Brackets for local high school girls’ basketball sectional/district tournaments have been posted, and local hoop fans are geared up to see Brown County teams in action during the post season.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos wrapped up their regular season with a 9-1 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division play and an overall record of 18-4, finishing as league co-champs.

The Lady Broncos earned the No. 14 seed for the Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament at Lakota East High School and will No. 11 seed Harrison (17-4 at the time of the tournament draw) on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men (8-11 at the time of the tournament draw) earned the No. 11 seed for the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament at Wilmington High School and are scheduled to take on No. 14 seed Reading (6-14) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets finished 6-7 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play and held an overall record of 9-11 at the time of the tournament draw. They earned the No. 3 seed for the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Monroe High School and will face No. 5 seed Cincinnati Christian (9-8) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays (7-13) are the No. 6 seed for the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Monroe High School and will face No. 7 Cincinnati College Prep (8-8) at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Eastern Lady Warriors (18-3 at the time of the tournament draw) are the No. 4 seed for the Southeast District Division III Sectional/District Tournament and will host the winner of the FEb. 15 tournament game between No. 21 seed Southeastern (8-10) and No. 28 seed Northwest (3-16) at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18 in the sectional finals. A victory on Feb. 18 will move the Lady Warriors to Athens High School to face the winner of the Feb. 18 tournament game between No. 9 Nelsonville-York (14-4) and No. 16 Dawson-Bryant (11-9).