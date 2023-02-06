The Western Brown Lady Broncos and the Goshen Lady Warriors will share in this year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Title, each finishing the regular season with 9-1 league marks.

The Lady Broncos defeated Goshen 56-49 the first time they faced in league play this season on Dec. 1, but it was Goshen topping the Lady Broncos 62-51 at Goshen on Jan. 17 to pin Western Brown girls with their only league loss.

The Lady Broncos headed into this week on a five game winning streak, clobbering the New Richmond Lady Lions 81-18 in a league game at Western Brown on Jan. 30.

Western Brown’s senior guard Sadie Foster led the Lady Broncos in scoring with 34 points.

Western Brown junior Olivia Fischer finished with 14 points, and senior Amiyah Tull finished with 10 points.

Western Brown junior Alyssa Campbell contributed in the Jan. 30 win by grabbing 10 steals, dishing out eight assists, pulling down five rebounds, and shooting for seven points.

Western Brown junior Hadley Jones shot for nine points and recorded five steals.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to face Washington Court House in a road game on Feb. 1, and they were scheduled to play at Lynchburg-Clay High School on Feb. 4 to wrap up their regular season.