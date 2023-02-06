Four new members were inducted into the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 28 during an induction ceremony held just prior to the Blue Jays’ varsity boys basketball game against the Bethel-Tate Tigers.

The four inductees were Ronald Frebis, Jr. from the class of 1977, Eric Fulton of the class of 1997, Kelsey Carpenter of the class of 2011, and Damon Knoche of the class of 1996.

Ronald Frebis, Jr.

Ronald Frebis, Jr. was a multi-sport student/athlete participating in basketball, cross country, baseball, and volleyball. He was a member of the 1976 Boys Basketball Team which became the first Ripley team to ever advance to the Regional Tournament. In addition to basketball, Ron was known to be an above average baseball player while also excelling in the other sports in which he participated.

His career highlights include:

4 Years Basketball, 3 Years Cross Country, 3 Years Baseball, 2 Years Volleyball

One of the top rebounders and scorers during his junior and senior year of basketball.

Member of the 1976 Associated Press State Rank #8 Basketball Team in Class A.

Played an important role on the 1976 Sectional and District Championship Basketball Team

Member of the 1977 S.H.A.C. and Sectional Championship Basketball Teams

1977 All-League S.H.A.C. Basketball

Played on the 1975 S.H.A.C. Championship Baseball Team

Eric Fulton

Eric Fulton was known as a great student/athlete at RULH High School. He was a multi-sport athlete during his career in golf, cross country, basketball, and baseball. He was also very instrumental in maintaining the tradition of Ripley basketball as a leader on 1995-1996 sectional and district championship basketball teams.

His career highlights include:

Basketball

1,000 Point Scorer (1,112 Career)

S.H.A.C. All-League (1995, 1996, 1997)

Sectional and District Team Champion (1996)

Division III All-District Honorable Mention (1995, 1996)

Cincinnati Area Ranked #2 Free Throw Percentage (1997)

S.H.A.C. Top 20 All-Time Scorers (2020)

Baseball

S.H.A.C. All-League (1997)

.412 Single Season Batting Average (1994)

.455 Single Season Batting Average (1995)

Kelsey Carpenter

Kelsey Carpenter is one of two female athletes to ever receive All-League Southern Hills Athletic Conference honors in multiple sports during her senior year (four total). She played the sports of volleyball, soccer, basketball, and softball for all four years of high school. She also balanced sports and her academics to achieve a 4.0 GPA and graduate as valedictorian of her class.

Her career highlights include:

Volleyball

All-League S.H.A.C. (2009, 2010)

Led Team in Kills as #1 Hitter

Soccer

All-League S.H.A.C. (2010)

20+ goals scored in senior season

Basketball

All-League S.H.A.C. (2011)

All-Southwest District Special Mention (2011)

Southwest District 16 All-Star (2011)

Averaged 13 points per game (2011)

Averaged 6.2 rebounds per game (2011)

Softball

All-League S.H.A.C. (2011)

Multiple position player

Over .400 batting average (2011)

Post Secondary

Magna Cum Laude, Mount St. Joseph University

3 Years Ticketing Operations/Group Sales Cincinnati Reds

Kroger Marketing

Senior Manager, Partnerships for the Western & Southern Open

Senior Manager, Brands for American Express Golf & Tennis Division

Damon Knoche

Damon Knoche was a multisport athlete in cross country, basketball, and baseball. He was a member of the 1994-1995 Boys Cross Country Regional Qualifying team and also a member of the 1995-1996 Sectional & District Champion Basketball team. He enjoyed a successful baseball career playing catcher and shortstop which earned him all-league honors.

His career highlights include:

Baseball

S.H.A.C. All-League (1994, 1995, 1996)

.519 Season Batting Average (1994)

.458 Season Batting Average (1996)

.480 Career Batting Average

.915 Career Fielding Percentage

Basketball

1995-1996 Sectional and District Championship Team

Cross Country

1994-1995 Cross Country Regional Qualifying Team

Participant on the 1993 S.H.A.C. Academic Team Champion