GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Dylan Scott Moore, 32, of Winchester, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 26.

He is charged with one count of trafficking in persons, 22 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material, and seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the indictment, it was from about June 1-Dec. 15, 2022, when Moore allegedly recruited, lured, isolated, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, or maintained another person when the offender knew that the other person would be compelled to engage in sexual activity for hire, engage in a performance that is obscene, sexually-oriented, or nudity-oriented, or be a model or participant in the production of material that is obscene, sexually-oriented, or nudity-oriented. Moore faces one count of trafficking in persons -commercial sex acts, a first-degree felony.

The charges of illegal use of a minor in a state of nudity were also said to have allegedly taken place from June-December 15 2022. Eleven of the counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material are second-degree felonies, while the other counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material are fifth-degree felonies.

The unlawful sexual conduct with a minor allegedly took place from June 1-Dec. 9, 2022, with the victim listed as being at least 13 years of age but less than 16 years of age. All seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were listed in court documents as third-degree felonies.

According to Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin, it was an investigation that began in Adams County on a reported missing juvenile.

The juvenile was missing for several days and tips starting coming in. It was an investigation that involved the FBI.

The case led investigators to Georgetown in Brown County, where the juvenile was located with Moore, according to Corbin.

The Georgetown Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office collaborated to help locate the missing juvenile and the defendant.

“It was a great investigation that led to the recovery of the juvenile,” said Corbin.

According to Corbin, it is likely that Brown and the surrounding area will see more cases like this in the future, and it’s important to spread awareness that human trafficking does occur in rural areas such as Brown and Adams counties.

“There are predators out there,” said Corbin.

Corbin went on to say that parents, grandparents, and guardians need to be aware of their child’s cell phone and social media activities.

Submit tips to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office online at https://www.browncountyohiosheriff.us/contact-form or contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 937-378-4435.