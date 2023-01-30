Eastern girls stand at 18-3

Eastern’s Rylee Leonard recorded her 2,000th career point during the Lady Warriors’ Jan. 23 game at Fairfield. Photo provided

Eastern High School’s senior court star, Rylee Leonard, recorded her 2,000th career point in Monday’s game at Fairfield High School. Leonard became the all-time leading scorer at Eastern High School earlier this season by recording over 1,906 points.

She leads the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, averaging over 30 points per contest.

“Special players don’t come along that often, so when you get one you’d better take advantage of it. We love what Rylee brings to the team,” Eastern head coach Kevin Pickerill said of Rylee Leonard following the Lady Warriors’ recent win over Chillicothe.

After rallying from an early 8-0 deficit to top Chillicothe by a hefty margin in the Winter Hoops Classic at Eastern High School on Jan. 21 but then falling to the Fairfield Lady Lions 46-38 in a road game on Jan. 23, the Eastern Lady Warriors stood at an overall record of 18-3 on the season.

The Lady Warriors held a SHAC record of 9-3 as of Jan. 24, third in SHAC Division I standings behind 9-2 Fairfield and 10-0 North Adams.

The Lady Warriors were scheduled to face the North Adams Lady Green Devils in a SHAC contest on the road Feb. 2.