John E. Slack II, 41, of Williamsburg, OH, has ended his journey on January 20, 2023 due to cardiac arrest. He passed away peacefully at Clermont Mercy Hospital surrounded by his family.

John was born on January 3, 1982 in Georgetown, ohio to the (late)John and Patricia (Liso) Slack of Williamsburg, Ohio.

John was proceeded in death by his Father John Slack Sr, Paternal Grandfather James Slack, Maternal Grandparents Albert and Phyllis Liso, Aunt Linda May, and Uncle Omar Slack.

John is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Shanna Slack, Daughter Stephanie Slack, Son John Slack III, Son Wyatt Pack, Mother Patricia Slack, Sister Amber(Zack) Burkhart. Numerous Aunts, Uncle’s, Cousins, Niece’s, Nephews, Friends and his fur baby Lyric

There will be a Celebration of life on February 10,2023 from 4pm to 11:00pm at Bethel Community Center at 129 North Union Street Bethel, Ohio 45106.