The Village of Sardinia has tabbed a career law enforcement professional with local ties to lead its police department. Bob Feinen, who is retired from a career working in several states and for state and federal law enforcement agencies, has agreed to head up the department while a search for the next permanent chief continues.

“Following the retirement of Chief Jim Lewis at the end of 2022 we were in need of a new chief. Chief Lewis communicated his desire to retire early enough that we were able to perform a good search, one Chief Lewis was instrumental in. We believe we are close to naming our next chief and are appreciative of Bob stepping in to lead in the interim. The department and especially the mayor will benefit from Bob Feinen’s experiences across the law enforcement landscape and from is local knowledge and connections” said Mayor Jim Schroeder.