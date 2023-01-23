Passionate, No. 1 Broncos’ fan experiences fatal cardiac arrest

A shocking tragedy shook the local community in Mt. Orab on Monday, January 9. Blaze Allen Jacobs, a 17-year-old junior at Western Brown High School, went into an abrupt cardiac arrest that day. Jacobs was immediately rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati and received CPR for over an hour; however, he was unable to push through and passed away the same evening.

Jacobs had a pre-existing heart condition that most likely contributed to the incident. He played a big role in the school’s community and held a tremendous passion for sports. During his school’s home games, he would always occupy a front row seat in the student spirit section, cheering on the team with the enthusiastic passion of 100 people. He had perfect attendance at every home game, one of the many portrayals of his devotion to supporting the Western Brown Broncos. Jacobs was also a valued member of FCCLA and enjoyed weightlifting. His cheerful smiles were contagious, never failing to spread to the faces of his peers. Inspiring warmth through his peace and positivity, Jacobs’s presence was admired by everyone.

A GoFundMe page was created by Raven Woods, a friend of the Jacobs family, yesterday to aid them in the medical and death expenses. The $10,000 goal was surpassed quickly by the generosity of many, now currently at $19,693 and counting. If one wishes to donate, they can at https://www.gofundme.com/f/blazes-medical-and-funeral-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3p8BGIGchNhp_QcCv71wjXvubjJ_ez4uurJjs8zEsTv639UumgoCt5Buo&mibextid=Zxz2cZ.

In the description of the GoFundMe page, Woods said, “Blaze was an amazing person, he touched many people’s hearts, if you ever have met him you would never forget him. Blaze will never be forgotten and neither will his happy cheerful spirit.”

Feelings of support and sympathies bloom in the hearts of all, sincerely reaching out to comfort Jacobs’s friends, family, and those who knew him. The Western Brown school district has been taking grand measures in consoling the community during such a tragic hardship. The school is working to provide the most accurate information to prevent the spread of falsifications. They brought in additional counselors and have sent out a thoughtful letter to parents.

“Please keep his family and our school family in your thoughts and prayers as we all try to get through this very difficult time.” the letter said.