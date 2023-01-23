Fredric Alan Cole, age 84, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, January 17, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, Ohio. Fred was a US Navy Veteran, having served on the USS Newport News (CA-148) as a radioman. After the Navy, Fred worked at P&G for 14 years, after which he became a small business proprietor in Buford and Mt. Orab, Ohio for 40 years until his retirement in 2013. Fred was born October 13, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Carl E. and Ina (McKee) Cole. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife of 62 years – Marcella Faye; and one brother – Owen Revelle Cole.

Mr. Cole is survived by his children – Fred Cole, Jr. and wife Kelly of Hamersville, Ohio; Alan Cole of Georgetown, Ohio; Lori Grant and husband Don of Blanchester, Ohio; and Lisa McCormick and husband Terrance of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister – Romayne Dunsmore of Alexandria, KY; one brother – Max Cole of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one cousin and foster son – David Salyers of Hillsboro, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Ashley Bailey and husband Clifton, Kalle Cole-White and husband Noah, Will Grant and partner Angie, Ben Grant and wife Brittney, Josiah Grant, Josh Grant, Kat McCormick, Helen McCormick and spouse Katelyn, Seamus McCormick and Tilly McCormick; one great grandchild – Freddie Cole-White and many devoted nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Clifton Bailey will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society, 205 N. Pleasant Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. At the family’s request, if you wish to send flowers please contact the Treasure Chest Florist in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com