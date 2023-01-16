Ripley’s Ansh Singh shot for 12 points to lead the Jays in their Jan. 6 game against Fayetteville. Above, Singh buries a shot during a Ripley win this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Fayetteville’s Jonas Jakeway shoots on a drive to the hoop during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Faytteville’s Caleb Tipis fired for 14 points in the Rockets’ Jan. 6 win over Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets remained on top in Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II standings with their 63-50 win at home over the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays on Jan. 6.

The Rockets rose to a 6-1 record in SHAC with their Jan. 6 win, while the Whiteoak Wildcats were in second in Division II of the SHAC with a 3-3 record, followed by Ripley at 2-3.

It was Austin Snider leading the way in scoring for the Rockets in the win, recording a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Fayetteville’s Caleb Tipis racked up 14 points in the win, while teammate Cayden Jones finished with 13 points.

The Blue Jays were led by Ansh Singh with 12 points.

Ripley’s Chayston Shields, Austin Manning, and Ty Fyffe all finished with eight points each.

The Rockets held a narrow 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but went on to outscore the Jays 16-10 in the second quarter to hold a 30-21 lead at halftime break.

Ripley returned to outscore the Rockets 15-9 in the third quarter, cutting the Rocket lead to 39-36.

The Rockets put together a good fourth quarter offensively, racking up 24 points to outscore the Blue Jays by 10 in the period, claiming a 13-point victory to up their overall record to 10-2 this season.

The Rockets were scheduled to host Clermont Northeastern on Jan. 10, and they are at Manchester for a conference game on Jan. 13.

The RULH Blue Jays were scheduled to host the West Union Dragons on Jan. 10, and they will be at North Adams for an SHAC contest on Jan. 13.