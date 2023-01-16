The reward for information that leads to a successful arrest and prosecution in the Brittany Stykes homicide from 2013 has increased to $50,000.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was recently advised of an increase in the reward money offered for information pertaining to the investigation of the Brittany Stykes homicide, according to information provided by Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

The total reward is now $50,000 for information that leads to a successful arrest and prosecution of the offender(s). This $50,000 is comprised of $10,000 in total from the Brown County Prosecutors Office and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, $10,000 from two anonymous donors, and $30,000 from Tenderfoot TV and Resident Recordings.

Anyone with information pertaining to the Brittany Stykes homicide should contact Detective Sergeant Quinn Carlson at (937) 378-4435, extension 126.

Brittany Stykes was found shot to death on Aug. 28, 2013. Her 14-month-old daughter, Aubree, had been shot in the head, but survived her injuries.

The shooting took place as Stykes was traveling in her vehicle on U.S. Highway 68.

The yellow Jeep she was driving was spotted by a passerby after it had driven off U.S. 68.

Previous news reports stated that she had been at her mother-in-law’s home in Bethel on Aug. 28 prior to her death, and had left there to visit her parents who live on Ripley Road just outside of Ripley on her father’s birthday. She was 22 years old when she was found dead in her Jeep and her young daughter with a wound to the head along U.S. 68 between Georgetown and Ripley, gunned down by a murderer who still hasn’t been brought to justice.

She was married to Shane Stykes at the time of her death and was pregnant with their second child.

“Thank you to Resonate Recordings & Tenderfoot TV for increasing Brittany’s Reward by $30,000. This puts Brittany’s reward at $50,000. We honestly were not expecting it, but we appreciate it so much. We would also like the thank Culpable for helping us share Brittany’s story with the world. We won’t stop until Brittany gets justice,” Brittany’s sister, Emily Hampton, said in an email sent to The News Democrat.