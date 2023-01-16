Western Brown’s Cassidy Armstrong finished with 14 points to go along with 11 rebounds, recording a double-double in the Lady Broncos win over Clinton-Massie. Above, Armstrong launches a shot over defenders during a game earlier this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Olivia Fischer goes up for a score during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Lady Broncos rose to a 12-2 overall record and a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division record of 6-0 with their 64-27 win over Clinton-Massie on Monday, Jan. 9.

The Lady Broncos were the host for the Jan. 9 league contest, a game in which four Western Brown players reached double figures in scoring.

Western Brown’s Olivia Fischer led the way for the Lady Broncos with 15 points, sinking six-of-14 shots from the field with three three-pointers.

Western Brown’s Cassidy Armstrong finished with 14 points to go along with 11 rebounds, recording a double-double.

Western Brown’s Sadie Foster finished with 13 points, burying five-of-13 shots from the field (two three-pointers) and connecting on one-of-one from the foul line.

Western Brown’s Amiyah Tull ended the game with 11 points, draining four-of-five shots from the field and three-of-three from the charity stripe.

Western Brown’s Hadley Jones contributed eight points in the Jan. 9 win, and Alyssa Campbell fired for five points.

The Lady Broncos led the contest 30-14 at halftime and went on to outscore Clinton-Massie 34-13 in the second half for the 37-point victory.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to be on the road at Goshen High School on Jan. 17, and they are back at home Jan. 21 to host Jackson for a non-league game.