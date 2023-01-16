The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of the Growing Rural Independence Together (GRIT) remote workspace.

Guests were given a tour of GRIT’s new remote workspace and enjoyed refreshments after the ribbon cutting ceremony. GRIT’s Workspace is located at 716 North High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Missy Jimison, president and CEO of the Brown Chamber of Commerce, welcomed GRIT representatives to the area and said, “The Brown County Chamber of Commerce is grateful to be partners with GRIT and to have their workspace next to the chamber office. Missy stated the chamber could not think of a better partnership to have and that this remote workspace is something Brown County has desperately needed due to internet issues.” Jennifer Patrick, Brown County Chamber of Commerce Chair, said, ”The chamber is thankful to have a partnership like GRIT, whether they are assessing students or figuring out which direction they need to go for their education or providing a workspace it is wonderful to have that in the community”.

Crystal Keaton, Business Manager for the Workforce Development Board which GRIT is a part of, said, “Workforce Development oversees the OhioMeansJobs Program, as well as, the GRIT Project in multiple counties. GRIT has been trying to overcome the lack of broadband access in Southern Ohio so people can complete their remote work so this center today is really the next step in that. “

About the Brown County Chamber of Commerce

Brown County is a place of abundant natural beauty where the rich history of the past meets the dynamic growth of the future. Established in 1983, the Brown County Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 275 businesses and organizations making the Brown County community a better place in which to live, work, and play. Our active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, non-profits, and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community through advocacy, educational and leadership opportunities. For more information, contact us at 937-378-4784 or chamber@browncountyohiochamber.com