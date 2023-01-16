The Georgetown G-Men stood at a 7-3 overall record on the season following their 63-57 loss at Summit Country Day on Jan. 6.

The G-Men got off to a good start, leading 12-7 at the end of the first quarter. But they trailed 23-22 at halftime after being outscored by Summit 16-10 in the second quarter.

Summit returned in the third quarter to outscore the G-Men 16-10 in the frame, upping their lead to 39-32.

In a high-scoring fourth quarter by both teams, the G-Men outscored Summit 25-24 in the final frame but still fell short by a narrow margin.

Georgetown’s Carson Miles fired for 24 points to lead the G-Men in scoring. Miles also had four steals.

Also shooting for double figures was Georgetown’s Ryland Hayslip, finishing six-of-nine from the field (two-of-four from three point range) for 14 points.

Georgetown’s Aiden McGinnis contributed eight points, and teammate Carson Malott ended the game with seven points to go along with six rebounds.

The G-Men were scheduled to face the Felicity-Franklin Cardinals on the road Jan. 10, and they are back at home to host Williamsburg for a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division battle on Friday, Jan. 13.