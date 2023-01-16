Novak records triple-double

Western Brown’s Drew Novak throws down a dunk during a Bronco win this season. Novak recorded a triple-double in the Broncos’ Jan. 6 win over Batavia with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 steals. Photo by Wade Linville

Western Brown’s Matt Frye buries a shot on transition during a Bronco win this season. Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Broncos upped their overall record to 7-2 with recent wins over Batavia and Milford.

The Broncos hosted Milford on Jan. 7 to claim a 62-54 victory after defeating the Batavia Bulldogs 54-41 in a road game the night before.

It was senior Matt Frye leading the way in scoring for the Broncos in their recent win over Milford, sinking seven-of-15 shots from the field, including a pair of three-pointers, and draining a perfect six-of-six attempts from the foul line to finish with 22 points.

Western Brown’s junior forward Abe Crall finished with 17 points off seven-of-11 shooting from the field (three-of-five from three point range).

Western Brown’s senior postman Drew Novak finished with 13 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, five blocks, and four steals.

Novak recorded a triple-double in the Broncos’ Jan. 6 win over Batavia with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 steals.

He also had five blocked shots.

Crall fired for 12 points against Batavia.

The Broncos were scheduled to be at New Richmond for a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division game on Jan. 10, and they were scheduled to host West Clermont on Jan. 11.

They will be on the road at Clinton-Massie on Friday, Jan. 13.