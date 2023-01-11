Eastern’s Rylee Leonard drives to the hoop for a score during a Lady Warrior win this season. Photo by Wade Linville

Senior guard Rylee Leonard is now the all-time leading scorer at Eastern High School.

Leonard has scored 1,906 career points and counting as Eastern’s new leading scorer in high school basketball.

Leonard broke Eastern’s single game scoring record earlier this season in a 44-point performance, snapping the previous record held by Micah Harvey (2002).

She is also the all-time career leading scorer in the Brown County Holiday Tournament with 169 points in eight tourney games spanning from 2019-2022, a record also previously held by Harvey.

Leonard racked up 32 points in an impressive performance at Manchester High School on Jan. 9 to lead the Lady Warriors to a 56-9 victory over the Lady Greyhounds.

Leonard buried 13-of-26 shots from the field (including four three-pointers) and sank two-of-three attempts from the charity stripe in the Jan. 9 win.

She also recorded eight steals.

The Lady Warriors rose to an overall record of 16-2 and a Southern Hills Athletic Conference record of 8-2 with their win over Manchester, which marked their seventh straight victory.

They topped the Peebles Lady Indians in conference play on Jan. 5 by a score of 58-50 with Leonard leading the way with 35 points.

The Lady Warriors are scheduled to face the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets in a SHAC game on the road, Jan. 12, and they will host a team from Chillicothe on Jan. 21.