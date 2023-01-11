Blaze Allen Jacobs, age 17, of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a junior at Western Brown High School where he was a member of the FCCLA and Broncos #1 Fan. Blaze loved all sports and could always be found in the front row of the student section cheering for the Broncos. He enjoyed weightlifting, loved to make people laugh and always had a smile on his face. Blaze was born August 1, 2005 in Anderson Township, Ohio the son of Joe and Becky (Payne) Jacobs of Mt.Orab, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents – Jim and Ann Jacobs, great grandparents – Rock and Joyce Carrier and Kenneth and Alberta Clift, one aunt – Rebecca Jacobs, two great uncles – Albert Scott Clift and Thomas Clift; one great aunt – Jeannie Terry and one cousin – Rachel Clift.

In addition to his parents, Blaze is survived by one sister – Zoey Jacobs of Mt.Orab, Ohio; one nephew – Benjamin Williams; maternal grandparents – Ben and Judy Payne of Williamsburg, Ohio; one uncle – Willie Jacobs and wife Roxanne of Bethel, Ohio; six great aunts and uncles – Millie Minter of Mason, Ohio, Chuck and Christy Kammerer of Alexander, Kentucky, Brent and Sandy Boggs of Peebles, Ohio and Jimmy Clift of Williamsburg, Ohio; thirteen cousins – Cacara Jacobs, Arielle Jacobs, Tory Jacobs and wife Rena, Zalton Jacobs and wife Destiny, Shelbi Gullett and husband Robert, Chase Powers, Angel Powers, Annabell Whitt, Christina Smith and husband Chad, Brian Minter, Mackenzie Kammerer, Kaden Bareswilt and Kora Sims, many other extended family, his dog – Snowball and his cat – Cheech.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Robert Wooten will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Please wear your favorite sports attire.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com