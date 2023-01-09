Tom William Fite, age 85, of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the Valedictorian of the Mt.Orab High School Class of 1954 and graduated from Wilmington College in 1959 and a member of the Green Key Society. In 1960 he began his teaching career at the Western Brown High School and transferred to West Clermont High School in 1964 where he taught high school math for 26 years before his retirement in 1990. Tom also taught at Southern State Community College, Northern Kentucky University and Maysville Community College, he was an avid farmer and researched the history of his family farm and achieved Century Farm status. He was born June 19, 1937 in New Hope, Ohio the son of the late Lloyd and Ester (Ogden) Fite. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 37 years – Mary Ann (Lyons) Fite in 1999 and one brother Gerald Fite.

Mr. Fite is survived by two children – Lisa Teegarden of Georgetown, Ohio and Michael Fite of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren – Seth Teegarden and wife Brenna of Louisville, Kentucky, Aaron Teegarden of Georgetown, Ohio and Helen Fite and Elliott Fite both of Columbus, Ohio and one great granddaughter – Noreen Teegarden.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery.

