On Dec. 20, Queen City Hospice presented a ribbon-cutting ceremony that opened the doors to a new office located on 19585 U.S. 68, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118. Queen City Hospice services over 400 patients and has wanted to extend their help to smaller, under-served communities. They’ve been eagerly awaiting the opening of their new office for a little over a year. Since bedside support is their emphasis, the office does not have an inpatient unit. Bedside support is of greatest importance to them as they want to aid patients at home no matter where that home is: a residential home, an assisted living facility, or a long-term care facility.

“None of us can avoid death. If we can make that journey the best that can be, you know, give the best quality of life to the patients and support the families during their grieving process. You know, that means more than anything.” Kacy Ballard, Executive Director at Queen City Hospice, said.

Queen City Hospice extends their services all throughout Ohio with branches located in Mason, Dayton, Columbus, and Cleveland. Each branch covers multiple counties at a time; for example, the Mason branch covers Hamilton, Butler, Clermont, and Warren County. Currently in Mason, the hospice does approximately 35 to 40 hospital admissions a month to return patients back home.

The hospice has its own continuous care team, essential to the extensive care and high quality services they provide. They offer residential, long-term, assisted living, and independent living care. Through their Hope Foundation, Queen City Hospice coordinates a heartfelt “final week” plan for patients, where something special is done regarding the patient’s wishes.

Recently, a patient in Brown County requested to go to Florida. Unfortunately, the patient didn’t have any family and liability-wise, the patient couldn’t be taken to Florida. Instead, Queen City Hospice recreated the environment of Florida in a room. A breath-taking mural full of bright, brilliant colors was painted. Real sand and seashells were scooped up from the beach to closely align with an authentic Florida experience. The room while a sound machine echoed the ocean’s waves lapping against the shore. With the diligence of the hospice’s employees, the patient was able to experience their own personal Florida.

“We want, you know, the end of the life journey for people to be, you know, the best it can be and as comfortable as it can be. I always say if we can’t change the outcome, we can definitely change the journey.” Ballard said.