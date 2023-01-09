Seven individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Roy Burson, 40, of Georgetown, was sentenced on nine counts of rape of a child (first-degree felonies), eight counts of gross sexual imposition (third-degree felonies), and two counts of gross sexual imposition (fourth-degree felonies).

Burson’s jury trial ran Nov. 28 through Dec. 1 in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas, and after being found guilty on 19 counts he faced Brown County Court Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler for sentencing.

On three counts of rape involving a victim less than 10 years of age, Burson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on each count to be served consecutively with each other.

On the other six counts of rape involving a minor, Burson was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years on each count, to be served consecutively with each other and the other three counts of rape. On five counts of gross sexual imposition, Burson was sentenced to 48 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections on each count, to be served concurrently with each other and the nine counts of rape.

On three counts of gross sexual imposition, Burson was sentenced to 48 months in prison on each count the be served consecutively with the sentences imposed in all other counts.

On two counts of gross sexual imposition, Burson was sentenced to 14 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections on each count, to be served concurrently with each other and all other counts. The court advised the defendant of his appellate rights and was given credit for time served.

It was on May 21, 2020, when a 21-count indictment was filed against Roy Burson.

Three charges of rape involving a victim who was less than 10 years of age date back to Jan. 1, 2017, through Feb. 22, 2018, according to court documents.

The other counts of rape involving a victim less than 13 years of age date back to a period of Jan. 1, 2017, through July 9, 2019.

Some of Burson’s charges of gross sexual imposition date back to June 29, 2016.

Before the start of the trial, charges of kidnapping and felonious assault against Burson were dismissed.

Charles Breeze, 64, of Georgetown, was sentenced to 10 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections on one count of rape (first-degree felony) and 60 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections on one count of sexual battery (third-degree felony) to be served consecutively with each other.

Charles Breeze was indicted on charges of rape and sexual battery on Dec. 15, 2021.

Charles Breeze entered a plea of guilty on one count of rape and one count of sexual battery on Dec. 12, 2022, and faced Judge Gusweiler for sentencing on that same date.

Charles Breeze and his wife Margaret Breeze, 50, were each sentenced to serve 10-13 years in prison in March of 2022 for endangering children, felonious assault, and abduction in a Brown County child abuse case that is unrelated to his most recent rape case.

The Breezes entered a plea of guilty on the charges of endangering children, felonious assault, and abduction on Oct. 28, 2021.

The 11-year-old female victim in the case weighed only 47 pounds when found in September of 2019 by CPS investigators and was suffering from liver failure and starvation. She was allegedly kept in a separate trailer from the home, barricaded inside and under video surveillance.

It was her online teacher from homeschooling who reported her concerns to authorities in Brown County.

Charles Breeze’s recent prison sentence is to run consecutively with the sentence imposed for the charges of endangering children, felonious assault, and abduction he was already serving prison time for.

The court notified the defendant that he is classified as a Tier III sex offender.

The remainder of the counts in the eight-count indictment from Dec. 15, 2022, were ordered dismissed.

Katricia Marshall, 31, of Sardinia, was sentenced to 24 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections after entering a plea of guilty on one count of burglary on Nov. 21, 2022.

The court advised Marshall that a judicial release would be considered at the appropriate time. If she were to serve the full 24 months, post-release control is mandatory for up to three years.

Jeffery A. Griffith, 40, of Wilmington, was sentenced to six months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections and ordered to pay restitution to the victim in full after entering a plea of guilty for theft (fifth-degree felony) on Dec. 2, 2022.

He was advised post-release control was optional for two years.

Andrew T. Finley, 33, of Russellville, was sentenced on Nov. 22, 2022, to an indefinite prison term of a minimum of four years and a maximum of six years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for aggravated robbery to be served consecutively to the confinement of three years mandatory for a firearm specification. The defendant was notified post-release control was mandatory for five years.

On August 11, 2022, a four-count indictment was filed against Andrew Finley. The indictment charged Finley with aggravated robbery (first-degree felony) having a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison and a $20,000.00 fine with a three-year firearm specification; one count of robbery (second-degree felony) having a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine with a 3-year firearm specification; one count of robbery (third-degree felony) having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine with a three-year firearm specification; and one count of petty theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree having a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Finley pleaded guilty to the count of aggravated robbery and the other charges were dismissed.

Frank McKane, 46, homeless, was sentenced to two years of community Control on Sept. 8, 2022, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony) and was advised that he could face up to 12 months in Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections upon revocation of his community control order. On December 16, 2022, McKane was brought back into court after a violation of community control before Judge Gusweiler.

On that same date after an admission to the violation by McKane, Judge Gusweiler ordered that the Defendant serve eight months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. It was further ordered that the defendant’s community control be terminated.

Michael Ginn, 43, of Maysville, was sentenced to two years of community control on Feb. 25, 2022, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth-degree felony). Ginn was advised that he could face up to 12 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections upon revocation of his community control order. On November 21, 2022, Ginn was brought back into court after a violation of community control, before Judge Gusweiler. On that same date after an admission to the violation by Ginn, Judge Gusweiler ordered that the defendant serve 90 days in the Brown County Adult Detention Center. It was further ordered that the defendant’s community control be terminated.